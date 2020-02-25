Community order for man in possession of illegal weapons

Taser torch

A MAN found with a taser torch and PAVA has been handed a community order.

Acting on intelligence, officers from the Southern Community Impact Team carried out a warrant at Darren Hillyer's home in Whitton Court, Swavesey last summer (19 July).

They discovered a taser torch stun gun and two canisters of PAVA which are classed as illegal firearms.

Other weapons including spiked rings, knuckledusters, nun chucks and a bow and arrow were also recovered.

At Cambridge Magistrates Court last week (17th February) the 54-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid/gas/electrical incapacitation device.

He was sentenced to a 12 month community order and must undergo 80 hours of unpaid work. The weapons recovered will be destroyed.

PC Brad Munday said: "These weapons, in the hands of people like Hillyer who haven't been trained, could potentially prove fatal. It is for that reason they are illegal in this country.

"While we realise some weapons are advertised online and seem accessible, it is an offence to import them and we will act on any intelligence in relation to these kinds of offences."

If you know someone who carries a weapon, help us tackle serious street-based violence and it report it by calling 101 or online www.cambs.police.uk/report

