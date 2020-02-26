Introducing the Pro-Bario Bed Frame

Author: Louise Cohen Published: 26th February 2020 08:53

Bed frame

Introducing the Pro-Bario Bed Frame

Fen Mobility have partnered up with Apex Medical Corporation, market leaders in the developing and manufacturing of pressure care equipment, medical beds and manual handling equipment to bring you a cost effective, electrically powered bariatric bedframe and mattress package that offers excellent value for money to our larger customers.

Its' wooden frame design differentiates it from other clinical bariatric beds whilst still having all the innovative design and safety features required for high quality bariatric support and care. The bed is designed to minimise the risk of falls being one of the lowest profiling bariatric beds available with an adjustable height range of 20cm to 60cm. The bed offers a safe working load for up to 260 kg (41 stones) and has an innovative anti-tilt system which prevents the bed frame from warping thus prolonging its' lifespan.

This package comes with a pressure reducing foam mattress as part of the price but there are other accessories that can be purchased such as wooden side rail height extenders, foam bumpers, grab handles and lifting poles.

On sale now for a limited time at £2475 + vat for the package which includes both the bed frame and the mattress. That's a saving of £500.

For more information and product specification, please visit our website at https://bit.ly/2w3M3uC or give our friendly sales team a call on 01353 653 753. Alternatively, pop in to see us at 50 Wellington Road, Lancaster Way Business Park, Ely, Cambs, CB6 3NW.

Please follow us on Facebook for all our latest updates and offers @FenMobility

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.