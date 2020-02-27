Why have a professional family photoshoot?

In 2020, almost everyone has access to a high quality camera through their smartphone. But the photos we take with them tend to be selfies, with our arms stretched towards to camera lens. The photos then tend to stay on the phone to get buried among hundreds of other images and eventually lost or deleted over time. Having professional photographs printed means you can share them with extended family members and friends, either as a gift or by hanging them up in the house.

If you're not really a big selfie taker you probably have a designated family member who acts as the photographer. This can work well for getting a natural photo, but someone is always missing. Hiring a professional photographer means that everyone gets to be in the photo, no one is left out.

Some people may try to overcome these problems themselves by putting a camera on timer and taking a family portrait using ‘auto mode.' While this is a smart solution, it presents a lot of problems, the main one being; Cameras don't always get it right. In auto mode, cameras may focus on the wrong point, get the lighting wrong; resulting in a poorly exposed photo or even mess up entirely, resulting in the dreaded blurry photo. Having a professional behind the camera gives you more control. As a photographer, I can control the camera and choose how an image looks using carefully selected settings, composition and paying attention to detail (That means no more photos with someone blinking!)

Don't be someone who thinks that a professional family photoshoot is not worth the money. Many people do not realise the importance of having tangible images they can look at until it's too late Nothing beats sitting down as a family and looking through albums, reminiscing about happy memories.

