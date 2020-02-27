Increasing Drone usage in Facilities and Infrastructure Management

Author: Marius West Published: 27th February 2020 16:21

Drone technology is cheaper, faster and more reliable than ever before. As a result, businesses are beginning to investigate how drones can be used in commercial settings. We've discussed some of these before on our blogs, but today we're focusing on facility management and infrastructure. Here are some of the advantages that drones can provide facility managers, and why so many supervisors are beginning to use them.

When it comes to infrastructure, if you want to make sure that everything is in place safely, you will need to be certain that you have checked everything. As is almost always the case with drone technology, the main advantages are increased speed and safety. Manual surveying is often slow and costly, requiring specialised equipment for workers who have to go into dangerous situations.

There is only so much that you can do from the ground, however you can enjoy a lot more detail from the drone images that we can produce. This gives you the chance to take a closer look at your infrastructure, and decide on any changes needed, so to make the most of our team's skills in this respect, simply give us a call and we will be happy to arrange a consultation with you.

