  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Ely Area

Ely news, reviews and local events in Ely areas including Ely, Littleport, Witchford, and communities in Ely.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
N & C Glass Ltd

Closure orders for two Cambridge homes

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 28th February 2020 08:52

Closure

Closure orders for two Cambridge homes

TWO homes in Cambridge have been issued with closure orders following police action.

The orders were issued to 46 and 48 Perse Way today (27 February) after a successful application from police to Cambridge Magistrates' Court.

The action came as a result of reports of frequent anti-social behaviour, drug use and criminal activity.

Full closure orders were granted and the properties will be closed for 13 weeks.

PC Alex Thomas from the Cambridge city north Neighbourhood Team said: "Over a prolonged period of time, there have been persistent reports and information relating to these addresses that resulted in this action being taken.

"These orders will hopefully provide some respite to the occupants, the neighbourhood and prevent the behaviour, noise and disorder from continuing."

The closure orders state the houses be closed in accordance with the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 and only permits access to the tenants and emergence services until 27 May. If anyone else is found on the premises unlawfully they render themselves liable to arrest.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Ely newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CB6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CB6: Ely Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Ely News | Ely Accomodation | Entertainment | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies