Closure orders for two Cambridge homes

TWO homes in Cambridge have been issued with closure orders following police action.

The orders were issued to 46 and 48 Perse Way today (27 February) after a successful application from police to Cambridge Magistrates' Court.

The action came as a result of reports of frequent anti-social behaviour, drug use and criminal activity.

Full closure orders were granted and the properties will be closed for 13 weeks.

PC Alex Thomas from the Cambridge city north Neighbourhood Team said: "Over a prolonged period of time, there have been persistent reports and information relating to these addresses that resulted in this action being taken.

"These orders will hopefully provide some respite to the occupants, the neighbourhood and prevent the behaviour, noise and disorder from continuing."

The closure orders state the houses be closed in accordance with the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 and only permits access to the tenants and emergence services until 27 May. If anyone else is found on the premises unlawfully they render themselves liable to arrest.

