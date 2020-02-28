Jail for perfume thief

A MAN who stole hundreds of pounds worth of perfume and aftershave has been jailed.

Darius Rzepka, 36, of no fixed abode pleaded guilty to seven counts of theft at Peterborough Magistrates' Court yesterday (24 February).

On seven separate occasions between 28 January and 22 February, the 36-year-old stole perfume and aftershave from Boots in Petty Curry, Cambridge worth more than £700.

Rzepka also breached a suspended sentence and has been jailed for 16 weeks. He was ordered to pay Boots £200 compensation.

PC Helena Campbell from the City Centre Neighbourhood Team said: "We're committed to catching shoplifters and putting them before the courts. Shoplifting can have a huge impact on both businesses and those who work for them."

