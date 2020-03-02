  • Bookmark this page

CCTV appeal after Godmanchester burglary

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 2nd March 2020 09:03

POLICE have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a burglary in Godmanchester.

A wallet was stolen from a house in Hendery Place which was entered at about 4am on 16 February.

Several door handles in the area had also been tried and this are believed to be linked.

DC Neil Gibbs said: "We urge members of the public to look at this image and contact police if they recognise the man or have any information."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

