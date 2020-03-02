  • Bookmark this page

Appeal to locate owners of suspected stolen bikes

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 2nd March 2020 11:17

Police

POLICE have released images of 22 bikes they suspect to have been stolen in a bid to reunite them with their rightful owners.

The bikes were recovered following the arrest and charge of a 25-year-old man for bike theft last week.

Officers from the Cambridge city centre neighbourhood policing team have checked the bikes against existing reports of bike theft but have been unable to find any matches.

Supt James Sutherland said: "This arrest is part of a city wide long term operation to address cycle crime in Cambridge. It includes reviewing and identifying bike-theft hotspots, catching offenders, recovering stolen bikes with proactive patrols and education.

"We're keen to reunite these bikes with their owners and would urge anyone who has been a victim of bike theft to look through the images to see if theirs is among them."

If your bike is missing, you haven't reported it stolen and you believe one of these to be yours, please contact us by calling 101 quoting reference 35/12324/20. You will need to be able to provide some proof of ownership.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

