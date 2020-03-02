Warrant uncovers drugs haul in Cambridge

Handbag with drugs

DRUGS and a knife have been recovered from a property in Cambridge following a warrant.

Officers from the Cambridge city south neighbourhood policing team entered a property in Kingfisher Way under the Misuse of Drugs Act yesterday afternoon (25 February).

The team found drugs, a knife, cash, burner phones and drug paraphernalia.

A 17-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and possession of drugs. She has since been released under investigation.

PC Adam Catling said: "Drugs and drug related crime can have a negative impact on our communities and its use can harm the health and safety of our residents.

"To help keep our communities safe, we encourage you to look out for common signs of drug dealing and let us know if you see anything suspicious."

Unusual activity could include people coming and going from an address and at odd times of the day and night, strange smells, windows covered up or curtains closed and cars pulling up near to a house for a short period of time.

If you have noticed any of this type of activity and suspect drug dealing at a house or in your area, please report to us online www.cambs.police.uk/report or call us on 101. You don't have to tell us your name, just what you have seen. Your information could be vital.

