Appeal following serious collision on A142

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 2nd March 2020 16:01

We are appealing for information following a serious collision on the A142 (27 February).

At about 10.30am, officers were called to reports of a collision involving a black Vauxhall Astra and an HGV at Witcham Toll.

Emergency services attended the scene and established that the Vauxhall had come off the road and careered into a water-filled ditch. The driver, a 28-year-old man of no fixed abode, and passenger, a 52-year-old man from Kings Lynn, suffered serious but not life threatening injuries. They remain at Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge.

The driver of the HGV, a 26-year-old man from Kings Lynn, suffered slight injuries.

The road was reopened at about 1.15pm.

Anyone who witnessed what happened, or the events leading up to it, or who has dashcam footage, is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 136 of the 27 February. Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

