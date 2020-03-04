Cambridge Instagram stalker jailed

A MAN who harassed a woman he followed on Instagram has been jailed.

Ahmed Jassat, 28, was handed a restraining order on 7 November preventing him from entering Cambridge, after being found guilty of stalking a woman he only knew through social media.

However, just eight days later Jassat arrived at the victim's house in Cambridge and demanded she went with him to a police station.

When he was turned away by the victim's father he stated he would be back.

He subsequently returned on 3 December, 22 January and 23 January each time saying she needed to go with him. On the last occasion police were called and found him in his car in Lime Kiln Road, Cherry Hinton.

When officers went to arrest Jassat he resisted and a scuffle ensued. With the help of a member of the public who was passing by the officers managed to gain control of the situation and detain him.

Jassat, of Ilford, London, pleaded guilty to four counts of harassment and breaching a restraining order and three counts of resisting arrest.

Yesterday (27 February) at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for 21 months.

DC Katie Housham said: "Jassat showed a complete disregard for his restraining order and caused a great deal of distress. I'm pleased he was apprehended.

"Thank you to the victim who showed great bravery in coming forward and reporting his crimes."

