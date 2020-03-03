Are you getting a good night sleep?

Author: Louise Cohen Published: 3rd March 2020 09:17

Bed month

March is National Bed Month and here at Fen Mobility we know how important getting a good nights' sleep is to feeling ready to face the next day head on. The Sleep Council says it's time to make your bed your New Best Friend!

The latest research* shows that more than 1 in 10 people (13%) find an uncomfortable bed disturbs their sleep - and nearly as many (12%) recognising a new bed would help them sleep better at night - a great bed, like a great friend, should offer comfort and support. The Sleep Council's Lisa Artis says, "A great bed can be the perfect partner when it comes to getting a good night's sleep. Just like a good mate, it really can make a big difference to life."

The Sleep Council's 10 Commandments of Good Sleep look at how making a few changes to your routine over a 24-hour period can make a huge difference to your sleep and wellbeing. The simple-to-follow guide is based on latest advice and scientific evidence.

1 - Keep a regular sleep routine

Keeping a regular sleep wake schedule helps the body's sleep system stay in harmony and promotes feelings of sleepiness and drowsiness when your body is ready for sleep.

2 - Get out into natural light

Natural light (even on cloudy days), helps reset our internal body clock. It helps us get over feeling groggy when we have just woken up and makes us more alert.

3 - Exercise regularly

Exercise promotes the quantity and quality of your sleep, making it deeper and more refreshing. However, a few studies have shown that exercising too close to bedtime can prevent sleep.

4 - Avoid stimulants eight hours before bedtime

Although there are significant individual differences in how caffeine affects each of us, give yourself enough time between your last caffeine intake and your sleep time to make sure that it does not interfere with your ability to get off to sleep.

5 - Don't go to bed full, hungry or thirsty

Eating at regular times helps strengthen our internal body clock. However, eating a heavy meal before bedtime can make it challenging to sleep at night. Drinking lots of liquid before bed will also increase the chances that we have to go to the bathroom during the night. However. being hungry or thirsty at night can increase the chances of waking up. A balance should be struck between being sated but not full up before we go to bed.

6 - Be screen savvy

Using electronic screens just before bed and in the bedroom can keep us awake for longer as the blue light from these devices has the capacity to prevent the hormones that make us sleepy from being produced.

7 - Don't use alcohol to sleep

Although alcohol is a sedative, it can have a significant impact on the quality and quantity of your sleep.

8 - Avoid nicotine before bed

Nicotine is a short-acting stimulant that can keep you awake and so should be avoided in the later part of the evening and during the night if you happen to wake up.

9 - Keep your bedroom cool, dark and quiet

Heat, light and noise can impact on our ability to get off to sleep and increase the chances that we wake in the night. Making sure the bedroom is cool, dark and quiet can improve the quality of our sleep as can sleeping on a comfortable, supportive bed.

10 - Hide the clock

It is common to watch the clock when we are awake at night. For some of us, this can increase our anxiety levels and further prevent us from being able to fall asleep. It is not necessary to remove the clock altogether as many people rely upon their alarm clocks to get them up in the morning. However, having the clock face out of sight will help reduce any sleep anxiety.

