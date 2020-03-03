Appeal after man stabbed in Cambridge

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 3rd March 2020 11:36

OFFICERS investigating a stabbing in Cambridge are appealing for information.

Police were called to reports of violence outside of a pub in Devonshire Road at about 11.20pm last Monday (24 February).

A 19-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen and taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Two men, both aged 20, and a woman, 19, have been arrested in connection with the incident. The men have been bailed until 26 March and the woman has been bailed until 23 March.

DC Paul Evans said: "We are keen to speak to anybody who was in the area at the time and may have seen something suspicious.

"I am encouraging anybody who thinks they may information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with any information should report online via www.cambs.police.uk/report/ or call police on 101, quoting 35/14086/20.

