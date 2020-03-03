Jail for beggar who spat in officers' face

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 3rd March 2020 14:12

A PROLIFIC beggar who breached his Criminal Behaviour Order and spat in the face of a police officer has been jailed.

Luke Solomon of no fixed abode was jailed for 40 weeks on Saturday (29 February) after pleading guilty to eight breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), two counts of resisting a constable and assaulting an emergency worker at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court.

The 30-year-old was issued a CBO the court in August 2017 prohibiting him from begging in Cambridge city and rough sleeping in East Road, Elizabeth Way, Chesterton Road, Northampton Street, Queen's Road, Fen Causeway, Lensfield Road and Gonville Place until further notice.

Between 23 January and 28th February he was seen begging in Fitzroy Street, St Andrew's Street, the Grand Arcade and Grafton Centre eight times.

When officers arrested him on Friday afternoon (28th February) he resisted arrest and spat in one of the officers' face.

PC Jamie Tumber said: "Solomon's behaviour can often be problematic and anti-social for businesses and the public across the city centre. We have worked with him and services in the city to try and get him the accommodation and drug support he needs to prevent re-offending and will continue to do so on his release from prison."

