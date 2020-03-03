Jail for Ramsey burglar

Published: 3rd March 2020

Mariza Main

A WOMAN who broke into a Ramsey home while the victim was watching television has been jailed.

Mariza Main of Charles Close, Ramsey pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, theft and possession with intent to supply class A drugs at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday (26 February).

The 46-year-old was found by eating a chocolate roll in the kitchen of a home in Westfield Road, Ramsey on 21 June last year.

She then began rummaging through the kitchen and bedroom cupboards before making off with a bag of sugar, packet of cigarettes and a lighter.

As she passed a Fiat Punto in Canberra Court she spotted some loose change in the vehicle and took it.

Four days later she knocked on the door of a property in Canberra Court asking for a drink of water. The victim let her in but later discovered a duvet cover and £20 were missing.

DC Henry Longhurst said: "Main is a persistent offender who regularly tries to exploit the elderly and vulnerable. This sentence will hopefully provide some respite to the people of Ramsey and give Main the opportunity to seek the help she needs to prevent further offending."

Main was sentenced to a total of three years and six months in prison.

