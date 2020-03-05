Drones and agriculture growth

5th March 2020

The UN projects that the world's population will reach a huge 9.7 billion by 2050, causing agricultural consumption to rise 69% between 2010 and 2050. Currently, drone technology is only really being used by large, corporate owned farms that manage thousands of acres of land. So the potential for drone growth in agriculture is extensive as smaller farms can begin to take advantage of the increase in agricultural consumption and increase their productivity.

With this in mind, getting hold of aerial photographs can be one of the most beneficial things to do to aid farmers in land management, crops and livestock monitoring and irrigation management among other things. Instead of using more time consuming, manual methods of data collection, farmers can use drone technology to monitor their farm, track activity and changes over time and highlight and resolve issues quickly.

