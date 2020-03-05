Six men sentenced for pub fight in Peterborough

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 5th March 2020 12:34

Police

Six men sentenced for pub fight in Peterborough

SIX men who took part in a fight outside a pub where another man suffered head injuries and later died have been sentenced.

Glenn Boocock, 37, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough, headed to watch the England v Holland football match with a group of friends on 6 June.

Once the game had finished, the group travelled to Peterborough city centre and into O'Neill's bar.

The group consisted of Glenn and his three friends Jamie Spires, 28, of no known address, Billy Hilliam, 39, of Paston Ridings, Peterborough, and Gary Gibbs, 33, of Sapperton, Peterborough.

A melee of pushing and shoving ensued between various people at the taxi rank and this attracted the attention of three other passers-by.

The three men - Miles Wilcox, 24, of no known address, Gavin Chappell, 34, of Orchard Mews, Peterborough and Damien Narciso, 32, of Sandpaper Drive, Peterborough - joined in the scuffle.

Within seconds the group started fighting with each other. As the group surged into the road Glenn was seen to fall to the floor almost immediately, knocking him unconscious.

Despite this the brawl continued. The six men carried on fighting one another and Willcox armed himself with a bottle.

Once conscious Glenn was taken home by Spires and Hilliam and visited hospital on two different occasions for medical advice.

However, on 18 June he was found dead at his home by a colleague after failing to turn up for work.

Expert medical advice from a consultant clinical and forensic neuroradiologist concluded that Glenn's traumatic brain injury is likely to have occurred at least several days before his death.

An investigation was launched, but officers could find no evidence to show a direct assault on Glenn, and therefore no charges could be brought for an assault.

However, there was evidence of an affray in which he sustained the fatal injury - and six men were later charged.

The six men all admitted affray at previous hearings and were sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court today (4 March).

Wilcox was handed five months in prison, while Narciso was sentenced to five months, suspended for 18 months. He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

Spires, Chappell, Gibbs and Hilliam were all handed four months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

Detective Inspector Emma Pitts of the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit (MCU) said: "Although no outcome will ever bring Glenn back I am pleased we were able to charge six men - including three of his friends - with affray.

"Violence on this level will never be acceptable and this case highlights the heartbreaking consequences of being involved in violence such as this."

On the conclusion of the case Glenn's mother Lorna has paid tribute to him. She highlighted that the ‘ripple effect' of losing him has been felt by wider family, friends and those who knew Glenn through his work as an electrician or socially as a "kind and genuinely nice guy."

In a statement, Lorna Boocock-Calvert added: "Glenn was so incredibly special and the horrific circumstances that lead to his untimely death have left us shocked beyond belief.

"We are devastated for Glenn's only son, who is struggling to deal with this awful situation. Glenn was a kind, caring and honest young man who had everything to live for.

"We were privileged to have had the time we had with Glenn. We were always so proud of our son and cannot imagine life without him.

"We would like to thank everybody who has offered the family support at such a sad time."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.