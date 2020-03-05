  • Bookmark this page

Witness appeal following Wisbech robbery

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 5th March 2020 15:58

Police

Witness appeal following Wisbech robbery

POLICE are appealing for information following a robbery in Wisbech on Monday evening (2 March).

It has been reported that at about 5.30pm two men robbed a 76-year-old woman of her handbag in Elizabeth Terrace, Wisbech.

The men, who ran towards the fire station in Churchill Road, are both described as white, one with short blond hair and wearing a light purple jumper.

The victim suffered minor injuries but is receiving hospital treatment.

DS Shish Thind said: "We have had several reports already and enquiries are ongoing to identify who is responsible.

"Extra patrols are in place as a precaution and the victim's welfare is being looked after. If anyone saw the suspects or witnessed the crime please come forward."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

