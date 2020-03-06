  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Ely Area

Ely news, reviews and local events in Ely areas including Ely, Littleport, Witchford, and communities in Ely.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
N & C Glass Ltd

Jail for man who punched and bit partner

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 6th March 2020 08:55

Police

Jail for man who punched and bit partner

A MAN who attacked his partner and her two-year-old daughter has been jailed.

Brett Wooding, 33, pushed, punched and bit the victim at her home on 2 February because she wouldn't give him any money to go out.

He became frustrated and grabbed her face as her two-year-old daughter watched on crying. He then grabbed the child by her arms and threw her out of the way.

The victim tried to call police, but Wooding snatched the phone. He then punched her in the face, bit her and put his hands around her neck.

An upstairs neighbour came to help when they heard the victim scream and police were called.

Wooding, of Hartford Court, Huntingdon, pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm and assault by beating at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday (3 March) and was jailed for seven months.

DC Neil Patrick, who investigated, said: "Wooding launched a tirade of violence on this poor mum while her young daughter could only watch on, all because he couldn't get what he wanted.

"I am glad justice has been done today and Wooding is behind bars where he belongs."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Ely newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CB6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CB6: Ely Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Ely News | Ely Accomodation | Entertainment | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies