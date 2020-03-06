Two men sentenced for violent Cambridge assault

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 6th March 2020 13:59

Police

Two men sentenced for violent Cambridge assault

TWO men who violently attacked a man on the streets of Cambridge have been sentenced.

Pawel Kozlowski and Adrian Kugler, both aged 19, were spotted by CCTV operators approaching two men in Market Street at about 4am on 21 January.

The pair began pushing one of the men, who is in his 20s, and got increasingly aggressive. The victim punched Kugler to the face before being wrestled to the ground by Kozlowski, where he proceeded to punch him in the head multiple times.

While the man knelt on the floor trying to get to his feet, Kugler punched him several times to the back on the head, leaving the victim laying on his side.

As he again tried to get back to his feet, Kugler kicked him in the ribs before the pair took turns to kick him in the face.

The victim's friend shielded him from the onslaught and he eventually managed to get back to his feet, but was again greeted by violence, with Kugler punching him in the face a further three times, knocking him back to the ground.

As the victim and his friend were walking away Kozlowski launched another attack, punching and kicking him to the face and chest.

Kozlowski briefly stopped, but again started to punch and slap him to the back of the head multiple times before he was dragged away.

The pair were arrested at the scene by officers who had been made aware of the incident by the CCTV operator.

Kozlowki, of Froment Way, Milton, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Monday (2 March) where he was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for a year, after pleading guilty to affray. He was ordered to complete 150 hours unpaid work and pay a victim surcharge of £122.

Kugler, of The Oaks, Milton, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Monday (2 March) where he was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for a year, after pleading guilty to affray. He must also complete 150 hours unpaid work and pay a victim surcharge of £122.

PC Claire Dunkley said: "Thanks to the CCTV operators we were able to swiftly arrest both men for what was an extremely violent attack.

"The operators are constantly watching over the city and we work in conjunction with them to ensure our streets our safe."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.