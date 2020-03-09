Appeal following serious collision in Abbotsley

OFFICERS are appealing for information following a serious collision in Abbotsley (5 March).

At about 4.05pm, a red Volkswagen Golf was travelling along the B1046 from the direction of Great Gransden when it came off the road and entered a ditch.

Emergency services attended the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a 37-year-old man from Bedford, was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge where he remains in critical condition.

The road was re-opened just before 10pm.

Anyone who witnessed what happened, or the events leading up to it, or who has dashcam footage, is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 309 of the 5 March.

