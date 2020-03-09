Just a minute: Spare 60 seconds to help save lives

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 9th March 2020 15:28

A 60 second film which shows the possible signs of terrorist activity will air in cinemas across the region from Friday 6 March.

‘Look Again' is a powerful short film, produced by Counter Terrorism Policing, which shows what sort of behaviour could indicate someone is planning a terrorist attack and explains what the public can do to help police.

The film, which has already won a number of industry awards, will be shown in two Cambridge cinemas, the Arts Picturehouse and the Vue cinema. It will also be shown in other cinemas across the country in Colchester, Luton, Norwich, and Watford.

Detective Superintendent Andy Waldie, head of counter terrorism policing for the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), said: "It's as important as ever that everyone plays their part in tackling terrorism.

"A mere minute could be all it takes to gain vital knowledge that will help our counter terrorism policing officers keep people safe.

"One of the key messages of the film is that life has no rewind button. If you report concerns and they turn out to be nothing that's completely fine. But you can't turn the clock back.

"It's much better to contact us and let our specially-trained officers make an assessment.

"As the film says, reporting won't ruin lives but it could save them."



Assistant Chief Constable Sharn Basra, counter terrorism lead for Cambridgeshire Constabulary, said: "We are pleased to hear that this important film will be shown in two Cambridge cinemas.

"The threat of terrorism is real and as the film highlights, any piece of information could be important, no matter how small it may seem.

"It's always better to be safe than sorry and if you do see or hear anything unusual or suspicious, please trust your instincts and take a moment to report it."

Look Again is in selected cinemas nationwide from 6 March to 26 April. It is also available online here.

Anyone with concerns about possible terrorist activity can contact police in confidence at gov.uk/ACT. In an emergency, always call 999.

What could potentially be terrorist-relates suspicious activity or behaviour?

Research

Meetings, training and planning can take place anywhere. Do you know someone who travels but is vague about where they're going?

Do you know someone with passports or other documents in different names, for no obvious reason?

Do you know someone who looks at extremist material or shares and creates content that promotes or glorifies terrorism?

Have you noticed someone embracing or actively promoting hateful ideas or an extremist views?

Gathering materials

Suspicious materials can be ordered online as well as in store.

Have you noticed someone receiving deliveries for unusual items bought online?

If you work in commercial vehicle hire or sales, has a sale or rental seemed unusual?

Have you noticed someone buying large or unusual quantities of chemicals, fertilisers or gas cylinders for no obvious reason?

Have you noticed someone acquiring illegal firearms or other weapons or showing an interest in obtaining them?

Storing materials

Terrorists need to store equipment while preparing for an attack. Have you noticed anyone storing large amounts of chemicals, fertilisers or gas cylinders for no reason?

Have you noticed anyone storing illegal firearms or objects that could potentially be weapons?

Hostile Reconnaissance

Observation and surveillance help terrorists plan attacks. Have you witnessed anyone taking pictures or notes of security arrangements or CCTV?

Financing

Cheque and credit card fraud are ways of generating cash. Have you noticed any suspicious or unusual bank transactions?

