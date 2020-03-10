  • Bookmark this page

Police warn motorists not to use mobile phones while driving

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 10th March 2020 12:27

Police

Cambridgeshire Constabulary is reminding the public not to use their mobile phones while driving or face a minimum £200 fine and six points on their license. The warning comes as the National Police Chief's Council launches its mobile phone campaign this month which will see officers targeting motorists using handheld devices while behind the wheel.

Chief Inspector Jon Roche, Head of Road Policing for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire said: "Using a handheld device while driving means taking your concentration and your eyes off the road. That's incredibly dangerous and puts you and other road users at significant risk. Our message is don't do it. Wait until you reach your destination or make sure you park safely first."

Last year more than 1,100 people across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire were caught using their mobile phones while driving. The majority of offenders were men (80%) and over half (59%) were aged between 20 and 39.

People who have passed their driving test within the past two years and are caught using their phone will automatically be disqualified from driving and need a re-test with the DVLA. The penalties for using a mobile phone while driving can be higher if a case goes to court.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

