Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 10th March 2020 15:57

Cash and drugs seized in warrant

CASH and drugs have been seized as part of a warrant in Bassingbourn.

Officers from the South Cambridgeshire neighbourhood team entered a property in Park View under the Misuse of Drugs Act (9 March).

The team found drugs, cash and other drug paraphernalia.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs. He remains in custody at Parkside Police Station.

PC Alice Jeffery said: "Drugs and drug related crime can have a negative impact on our communities and its use can harm the health and safety of our residents.

"To help keep our communities safe, we encourage you to look out for common signs of drug dealing and let us know if you see anything suspicious."

Unusual activity could include people coming and going from an address and at odd times of the day and night, strange smells, windows covered up or curtains closed and cars pulling up near to a house for a short period of time.

If you have noticed any of this type of activity and suspect drug dealing at a house or in your area, please report to us online www.cambs.police.uk/report or call us on 101. You don't have to tell us your name, just what you have seen. Your information could be vital.

