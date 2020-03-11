Prison for prolific beggar

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 11th March 2020 08:48

Jason Allum

A PROLIFIC beggar who breached an order not to beg in Cambridge city has been jailed.

Jason Allum was sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates' Court yesterday (9 March) to a year in prison.

The 33-year-old was given an indefinite anti-social behaviour order (ASBO) in 2012 not to beg in the city of Cambridge or approach/engage with members of the public in the vicinity of a cash point with the area of the A11, A14 and M11.

Between 20 February and 5 March he was caught breaching it six times in Milton Road, near the Cambridge Science Park, St Andrew's Street, Fitzroy Street and King's Hedges Road. On four other occasions he also intimidated a vulnerable adult in Nuns Way, blocked a member of the public outside a shop in Chesterton Road, and became abusive to members of the public outside Cambridge Regional College.

On 20 February he also scratched a blue Jaguar E Pace parked in Carlton Way.

At court he pleaded guilty to six counts of breach of an anti-social behaviour order (ASBO), two counts of using threatening/abusive words/behaviour to cause alarm/distress, two counts of using threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause alarm/distress and criminal damage.

PC Eleanor Bacchus from the Cambridge city neighbourhood team said: "Allum is a prolific beggar who has been problematic for members of the public and businesses across the city. We hope this outcome will provide some respite for the people who have been affected by his behaviour. However, we recognise that this isn't a long term solution and will continue to work with partner agencies to try and resolve some of the underlying problems that are driving this behaviour to prevent re-offending upon his release from prison."

