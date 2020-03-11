Your motorbike's not rusty, how about you?
To help keep bikers safe on the roads of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire, the BCH Road Policing Unit is running BikeSafe events again this year.
The sessions begin in April and run out of Bedfordshire Police Headquarters in Kempston, Cambridgeshire Constabulary Headquarters in Huntingdon and Stevenage Police Station in Hertfordshire. Courses should be booked through the national website: www.bikesafe.co.uk
The events run in two parts with a classroom session on the first day. Riders will then be allocated a slot to attend an assessment ride with a qualified police motorcyclist.
Sergeant Pete Scholes from the BCH Road Policing Unit said: "Motorcyclists will gain increased skills and awareness which can have a really positive impact on reducing the number of bikers being hurt on our roads.
"During the sessions we look at attitude to risk, bend assessment, overtaking, and hazard management. We have had some really good feedback from people who have attended in previous years and I would encourage anyone who has not attended one before to come along."
County
Classroom
Ride-Outs
Cambridgeshire
23rd May
6th June
7th June
13th June
20th June
21st June
11th July
18th July
19th July
Bedfordshire
19th April
25th April
26th April
24th May
30th May
31st May
28th June
4th July
5th July
6th September
12th September
13th September
Hertfordshire
12th April
18th April
19th April
21st June
27th June
28th June
12th July
18th July
19th July
6th September
12th September
13th September
