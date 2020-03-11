Your motorbike's not rusty, how about you?

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 11th March 2020 13:13

To help keep bikers safe on the roads of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire, the BCH Road Policing Unit is running BikeSafe events again this year.

The sessions begin in April and run out of Bedfordshire Police Headquarters in Kempston, Cambridgeshire Constabulary Headquarters in Huntingdon and Stevenage Police Station in Hertfordshire. Courses should be booked through the national website: www.bikesafe.co.uk

The events run in two parts with a classroom session on the first day. Riders will then be allocated a slot to attend an assessment ride with a qualified police motorcyclist.

Sergeant Pete Scholes from the BCH Road Policing Unit said: "Motorcyclists will gain increased skills and awareness which can have a really positive impact on reducing the number of bikers being hurt on our roads.

"During the sessions we look at attitude to risk, bend assessment, overtaking, and hazard management. We have had some really good feedback from people who have attended in previous years and I would encourage anyone who has not attended one before to come along."

County

Classroom

Ride-Outs

Cambridgeshire

23rd May

6th June

7th June

13th June

20th June

21st June

11th July

18th July

19th July

Bedfordshire

19th April

25th April

26th April

24th May

30th May

31st May

28th June

4th July

5th July

6th September

12th September

13th September

Hertfordshire

12th April

18th April

19th April

21st June

27th June

28th June

12th July

18th July

19th July

6th September

12th September

13th September

