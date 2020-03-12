  • Bookmark this page

Appeal following burglary in Ramsey Forty Foot

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 12th March 2020 11:16

OFFICERS have released images of four men they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary near Ramsey Forty Foot.

At about 2.30pm on Wednesday, 4 March, a house in Forty Foot Bank was broken into.

Jewellery, including a Rolex watch, £10,000 cash and a Beretta shotgun was stolen.

DC Tessa Munro said: "If you have any information about who the men in the photographs are, or come across any of the stolen items, please get in touch as soon as possible."

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/16438/20. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

