Appeal following Wisbech burglary

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 16th March 2020 08:54

Rolex chain

OFFICERS investigating a burglary in Wisbech have released images of jewellery that was stolen.

A house in Well End, Friday Bridge, was broken into between 4am on Friday, 21 February, and 9pm on Wednesday, 26 February, while the homeowners were away.

A number of items of jewellery were stolen, including a gold Rolex chain and a distinctive watch with a personalised engraved message.

DC Tessa Munro said: "If you were in the area and saw anything suspicious or you come across any of the items pictured, please contact us as soon as possible so we can try and reunite the owners with their belongings."

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/14740/20. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

