  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Ely Area

Ely news, reviews and local events in Ely areas including Ely, Littleport, Witchford, and communities in Ely.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
N & C Glass Ltd

Appeal following Wisbech burglary

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 16th March 2020 08:54

Rolex chain

Appeal following Wisbech burglary

OFFICERS investigating a burglary in Wisbech have released images of jewellery that was stolen.

A house in Well End, Friday Bridge, was broken into between 4am on Friday, 21 February, and 9pm on Wednesday, 26 February, while the homeowners were away.

A number of items of jewellery were stolen, including a gold Rolex chain and a distinctive watch with a personalised engraved message.

DC Tessa Munro said: "If you were in the area and saw anything suspicious or you come across any of the items pictured, please contact us as soon as possible so we can try and reunite the owners with their belongings."

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/14740/20. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Ely newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CB6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CB6: Ely Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Ely News | Ely Accomodation | Entertainment | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies