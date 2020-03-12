Make your home safer with N&C's Home Security Pack

Author: Nick Moore Published: 12th March 2020 08:48

Home Security

Make your home safer with N&C's Home Security Pack

When you look at your family, and your home, you know you want them to be safe, always out of harm's way.

When you leave for work, you expect to come back to a smiling family, and to a home that is secure. But as they say, hope is not a strategy. The growing crime rates reflect the bitter reality.

Many people overlook, ignore, and underestimate the need of taking appropriate home security measures. A burglary or theft can lead to devastating consequences, both emotionally and financially.

While the financial loss may be recoverable, the trauma inflicted on your family and yourself may last forever.

The N&C Security Pack is for people who want that extra bit of security in their homes.

It is easy to fit yourself and includes a no drill door chain, a mirror - to see around the door, a magnifying glass (to inspect people's cards or security badges) and security labels.

The kit is designed to help people stay safe and is supply only - you fit it yourself.

The cost is a mere £19.95 and can be bought from N&C on Lancaster Business Park or call 01353 667964.

If you would like one of our team to fit it for you, we would be more than happy to help.

https://www.nandcglass.co.uk/

