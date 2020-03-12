  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Ely Area

Ely news, reviews and local events in Ely areas including Ely, Littleport, Witchford, and communities in Ely.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
N & C Glass Ltd

Make your home safer with N&C's Home Security Pack

Author: Nick Moore Published: 12th March 2020 08:48

Home Security

Make your home safer with N&C's Home Security Pack

When you look at your family, and your home, you know you want them to be safe, always out of harm's way.

When you leave for work, you expect to come back to a smiling family, and to a home that is secure. But as they say, hope is not a strategy. The growing crime rates reflect the bitter reality.

Many people overlook, ignore, and underestimate the need of taking appropriate home security measures. A burglary or theft can lead to devastating consequences, both emotionally and financially.

While the financial loss may be recoverable, the trauma inflicted on your family and yourself may last forever.

The N&C Security Pack is for people who want that extra bit of security in their homes.

It is easy to fit yourself and includes a no drill door chain, a mirror - to see around the door, a magnifying glass (to inspect people's cards or security badges) and security labels.

The kit is designed to help people stay safe and is supply only - you fit it yourself.

The cost is a mere £19.95 and can be bought from N&C on Lancaster Business Park or call 01353 667964. 

 If you would like one of our team to fit it for you, we would be more than happy to help.

 https://www.nandcglass.co.uk/

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Ely newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CB6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CB6: Ely Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Ely News | Ely Accomodation | Entertainment | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies