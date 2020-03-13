Fen Mobility Gift Range - Perfect for Mum on Mother's Day

Mother's Day

You've probably noticed how the shops are filling up with boxes of chocolates, baskets of flowers and cute novelty items for mum so don't leave it too late to start your Mother's Day shopping.

This year Mother's Day falls on Sunday 22nd March and to help you find something truly unique, we have a lovely range of giftware that will not only be well made and useful, it will also be a practical help for anyone who might struggle to enjoy their hobbies because of poor eyesight or a weak grip. For the craft lovers, we have automatic needle threaders, magnifiers on a stand and pen & pencil grips.

For the avid book readers magnifying bookmarks and lamps, wooden book rests and reading glasses and for people who enjoy a game of cards but struggle to hold them or see clearly, we have big playing cards and card holders. We also have a lovely selection of mini hot water bottles and wheat & lavender warmers in cute designs. Still not sure what to get? Our gift vouchers are the ideal present.

Click here to view our full range of gifts https://www.fenmobility.com/leisure-gifts

Our slippers make a great present too. They are machine washable and have non-slip hardwearing soles. Slippers from Fen Mobility are easy to put on and to take off using Velcro fastenings. Our friendly staff will be more than happy to help you with a fitting. To see the full range and sizes available, click here https://www.fenmobility.com/shoes-slippers-padotics

Finally, like most mums, if your mum loves a cup of tea but is struggling with the kettle, then we have the solution. Unlike other kettles and kettle-tippers, the circular shape of the Uccello Kettle, combined with its rotating cradle moves around the body of water to assist the flow of the pour so you don't have to lift, strain, balance or aim and it looks stylish and modern too. It would look good in any kitchen. Full information can be found here https://www.fenmobility.com/leisure-gifts/the-uccello-kettle

All our gifts are available to order online, and our click & collect service is a great way to buy and collect in store with no delivery cost.

Find us at 50 Wellington Road, Lancaster Way Business Park, Ely, Cambs, CB6 3NW. Call: 01353 653 653. Follow us on Facebook @FenMobility

