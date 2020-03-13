Constabulary to feature on Sport Relief

WORK carried out by Cambridgeshire Constabulary to investigate domestic abuse and safeguard victims will be shown as part of BBC1's Sport Relief broadcast tomorrow evening (13 March).

The programme is aiming to raise money for charitable organisations including Refuge, Women's Aid and the Independent Domestic Violence Advisors (IDVAs), who all receive funding from Sport Relief.

The film makers wanted to show how the force investigate the complexities of domestic abuse cases and show the level of demand it puts on the organisation.

They spoke to a range of officers across the force, from response to Chief Inspectors, to discuss their experiences dealing with domestic abuse.

Chief Inspector Dan Middleton said: "It was a great privilege for the Constabulary to take part in the making of this short film that will be aired nationally during this year's BBC Sport Relief programming.

"I have previewed the piece and would like to thank all of the officers and staff who volunteered to provide an insight into this complex and important area of policing.

"The contributions really demonstrated the impact of domestic abuse and will undoubtedly support the fundraising efforts that are so vital to the many organisations that work to support victims and their families."

The programme starts at 7pm on BBC1 this Friday (13 March).

