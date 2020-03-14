  • Bookmark this page

Jurassic Bark extends delivery services in time of crisis

Author: Marius West Published: 14th March 2020 09:26

We understand that some people are anxious or worried to be out socially at this current time.

So based on the news today, we will extend our delivery services so you don't miss out on your pet supplies and that is one less thing to worry about! Please call 01366 381505 to place an order.

Delivery available in Downham Market, Littleport, Ely and surrounding areas.

https://www.jurassicbark-online.co.uk/

 

 

 

 

 

