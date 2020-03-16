Man pleads guilty to sexual assault

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 16th March 2020 11:59

Police

Man pleads guilty to sexual assault

A MAN who sexually assaulted a teenage boy and made advances towards another has been sentenced.

Jonas Jonaitis, 62, sexually assaulted the first boy by grabbing him in Doddington on 16 March.

The second incident took place two months later on 4 May, when Jonaitis approached another teenage boy as he waited for a friend outside his home in Doddington. He started making sexual gestures towards the boy, who backed away and said no. However, Jonaitis continued and only left when the boy's friend arrived.

Jonaitis, of Wimblington Road, Doddington, pleaded guilty to sexual assault and attempting to engage in sexual activity with a boy at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (11 March) and was sentenced to six months in prison at the same court. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for seven years and handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and restraining order for the same time period.

PC Jacob Reeves, who investigated, said: "Jonaitis targeted these young boys and caused them a great deal of distress. They should have been able to go about their daily lives free from fear and harassment."

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to someone, can apply for disclosure information through Clare's Law and Sarah's Law.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.