Appeal as masked men break into Doddington home

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 16th March 2020 16:03

Police

Appeal as masked men break into Doddington home

POLICE are appealing for information after masked men forced their way into a home in Doddington (Thursday, 12 March).

It is believed three men entered the home in Primrose Hill at about 12.50am and made demands for money.

The two occupants, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s, were threatened and assaulted by the offenders, who are all described as tall and slim and were wearing balaclavas.

On the victims telling the attackers police had been called all three men made off from the house.

DI Ben Newton said: "This was an extremely traumatic ordeal for the victims - I urge anyone who has any information about this incident to make contact with us so we can find who is responsible."

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
