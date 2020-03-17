Season of success for rural crime team

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 17th March 2020 08:54

IT has been an impressive few months for the force's Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) who have been working tirelessly to keep their communities safe.

Since the start of September the team have seized 93 vehicles, secured 60 prosecutions, issued 164 dispersals and recovered 12 items of stolen farm machinery.

The team, consisting of one sergeant, six constables, one detective constable, one PCSO and two Specials, received 1,448 reports of hare coursing in 2019, an increase of eight per cent on the previous year.

Sgt Craig Flavell, who runs the team, said: "For us, the start of September marks the start of the hare coursing season.

"The past five months have been incredibly busy and comes off the back of a non-stop summer, which saw us dismantle 39 cannabis factories worth more than a million pounds amongst other things."

In January the team secured a ten-year criminal behaviour order for 32-year-old Nelson Hedges, which introduced several conditions on his life to prevent him from hare coursing.

After recently completing drone training, the team now have the ability to take to the skies to track and catch criminals.

"It has been yet another successful period for us and, while the hare coursing season is effectively over, we will be kept on our toes reacting to and investigating other types of rural crime." Sgt Flavell continued.

"These statistics reflect how proactive we are in our efforts to protect rural communities and will continue to be during a busy summer of enforcement.

"While we are incredibly proactive in our work, I would still urge the public to report crimes and concerns to us on 999."

You can keep up with what the team are up to by following them on Twitter.

Their account is used to promote the work they do to keep rural areas of Cambridgeshire safe and enable officers to engage directly with those interested in rural crime.

You can find the account on Twitter by following @CambsRuralCops and also searching the hashtag #RCAT.

