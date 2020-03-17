Jail for burglar who left DNA at the crime scene

Thomas Smith

A BURGLAR who left his DNA at the scene of a crime has been jailed.

Thomas Smith, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two burglaries and thefts and was sentenced to a year in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (13 March).

The 45-year-old took cigarettes worth £350 from a shop in Burleigh Street, Cambridge in August 2018. A discarded cigarette packet at the scene matched Smiths' DNA.

Last year he was caught on CCTV stealing charity tins from a shop on Mill Road, Cambridge on 17 August and the Post Office in High Street, Cottenham on 7 September.

Smith also stole cash from the till of The Animal Experience Centre in Cambridge Road, Stretham on 14 September.

Sergeant Ciaran Constable said: "Smith is an opportunistic burglar who steals to feed his drug addiction. We hope that while in prison he gets the support he needs to prevent re-offending upon his release."

