Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 17th March 2020 16:03

Fine for hare courser

A HARE courser has been fined thanks to a call from a member of the public.

Jack Davis, 66, of Great North Road, Sandy pleaded guilty to daytime trespassing in the pursuit of game at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Thursday (12 March).

The conviction came after a member of the public called police on 29 November after seeing a Mercedes drop off two men and dogs in Gull Drove, Guyhirn.

Davis, who was one of the men, ran when he spotted officers but was later located in a dyke. During an interview he refused to say what he was doing on the land or whether he had been given permission.

Davis was ordered to pay a £440 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £65 in costs.

Sergeant Craig Flavell said: "We are committed to driving hare coursing out of Cambridgeshire. We take every report seriously and do all we can to bring people like Davis before the courts."

Anyone who sees hare coursing take place is asked to call police immediately on 999 and provide officers with a description of the people involved, any registration numbers and vehicle descriptions, the location and direction of travel.

