Woman named after fatal collision

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 23rd March 2020 14:06

Accident sign

Woman named after fatal collision

A WOMAN who died following a collision on the A1303 has been named.

At about 8pm on Saturday (14 March), a blue Ford Focus LX was travelling on the A1303 towards Cambridge when it was involved in a collision with two other vehicles, left the road and careered into undergrowth.

Emergency services attended, but despite their best efforts the woman - Emma King, 37, of Glanville Road, Trumpington - was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person travelling in the vehicle received minor injuries. The occupants of the other two vehicles, an Audi A6 and a Suzuki Alto, were not injured.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage should contact police on 101 quoting incident 457 of 14 March or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.