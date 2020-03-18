Three years for man who waved gun at officers

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 18th March 2020 08:47

Phillip Emery

Three years for man who waved gun at officers

A MAN who waved a gun at officers has been handed a three year sentence.

Phillip Emery of Fordham Road, Newmarket pleaded guilty to possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (16 March).

The 43-year-old also pleaded guilty to breach of a restraining order and a burglary and a theft that were committed in Suffolk.

On 25 April officers were executing a drugs warrant in Fordham Road and had detained a suspect when Emery appeared on the roof of a building.

He refused to get down and removed a fascia and some roof tiles to retrieve a black handgun.

Emery pointed it, as if it were a gun, in the direction of officers who took cover. While officers were out of sight he made off on foot.

He was arrested on 19 May in Isleham but the weapon was never recovered.

Detective Constable Josh Coe said: "Police officers day in and day out have to put themselves forward into situations like this where others back away to help keep the public safe.

"They had no reason to doubt that Emery wasn't holding a real firearm and it's fortunate that no one was seriously hurt."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.