Woman convicted of theft

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 18th March 2020 12:12

Demi Sanghera

Woman convicted of theft

A WOMAN who stole from a Cambridge city store has been convicted.

Demi Sanghera, 26, of Victoria Road, Cambridge stole jackets and t-shirts from TK Maxx in Market Street on 13 and 14 February.

She was seen on CCTV on both occasions and apprehended by security staff on the second occasion.

At Cambridge Magistrates' Court yesterday (16 March) she pleaded guilty to two counts of theft.

Sanghera was given a five year Criminal Behaviour Order in December which prohibits her from requesting or accepting money from members of the public in a public place in Cambridge. Money includes any physical currency in sterling, foreign or otherwise and includes any electronic currency. A request verbally, on a written sign, note or correspondence and indirectly through a third party.

PC Jamie Tumber said: "Sanghera has been given a chance to turn her life around by the courts. If she offends again, she will face time in prison."

She pleaded guilty to both counts and was ordered to pay £100 compensation to TK Maxx, £80 fine for breaching her suspended sentence and £80 fine for theft. She will also pay £85 costs.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.