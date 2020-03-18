  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Ely Area

Ely news, reviews and local events in Ely areas including Ely, Littleport, Witchford, and communities in Ely.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
N & C Glass Ltd

Food thief sentenced

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 18th March 2020 16:02

Police

Food thief sentenced

A MAN who broke into his former home in Huntingdon and stole food has been sentenced.

Ashley Hempstead, 24, broke into the property in Euston Street, Huntingdon, on 23 April by forcing the kitchen window.

Once inside Hempstead stole food and cooking utensils from the kitchen, before spraying cleaning liquid over the floor and walls and smashing the living room door.

He initially denied the allegation in police interview, but when shown clear CCTV footage of the offences being committed he admitted it was him.

Hempstead, of Aspen Green, Huntingdon, pleaded guilty to burglary and criminal damage at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (16 March).

He was sentenced to 11 months in jail, suspended for two years, 40 days rehabilitation activity requirement and handed a twelve-week curfew.

DC Henry Longhurst said: "Hempstead knew the weaknesses of his old address and used that to his advantage, hopefully having almost a year in prison hanging over his head will prevent him from re-offending."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Ely newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CB6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CB6: Ely Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Ely News | Ely Accomodation | Entertainment | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies