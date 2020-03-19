  • Bookmark this page

VINNIE'S NEW BUGGY

Author: Eric Grant Published: 19th March 2020 09:08

Vinnie

VINNIE'S NEW BUGGY

Two organisations got together, Ely Rotary Club and the Ely Community Unit Trust, to supply a special Joggster Buggy for Vinnie Edwards.

Vinnie is two years old and has limited mobility. He was born with Global Developmental Delay, which causes problems with walking, and he has frequent falls.

The Joggster has an increased weight capacity of 34kg allowing for easier transportation. It is an all terrain buggy which will allow the family to go on walks they enjoy without fear of damaging it on rough grounds.

Vinnie loved the buggy, and even wants to sleep in it as it is so comfy.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

