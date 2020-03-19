Meet the newest faces of Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 19th March 2020 12:19

A DOZEN new police officers were praised by the Chief Constable today (18 March) as they became the newest faces of Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

The county's 12 new officers traded in careers as an Amazon worker, domestic abuse advisor, restaurant supervisor, estate agent, vehicle service advisor, an engineer and prison officer to join the force.

In a break from convention due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, a passing out parade was not held and the recruits were instead presented with their certificates from Chief Constable Nick Dean this afternoon.

Having successfully completed their 16-week training course, they will now be posted across the county to tackle crime and protect the public.

As per a new tradition introduced by the force last month, the recruits were assigned collar numbers previously given to retired officers.

Chief Constable Nick Dean congratulated the graduates, telling them: "You are now beginning a unique career in policing. One which is exciting, varied, ever more complex and challenging but equally a career that presents itself with huge opportunities to make a real difference to people's lives.

"Not too long ago you took the police attestation where you swore to act with fairness, integrity, diligence and impartiality.

"These values should run through the core of everything you do, both inside and outside work. There is a reason why these have not changed over many decades and why we here in Cambridgeshire have adopted them as our values.

"This week alone has been particularly challenging for the Constabulary - expectations of what we do are higher than ever and the scrutiny over what we do is very evident.

"Uphold the law, remember our values and your values, but do it in your way and be you.

"Above all enjoy it - policing is challenging, complex and at times frustrating but it is also rewarding, exciting and worthwhile."

It was the force's fourth passing out parade of the year, bringing the total number of new recruits since the beginning of the year to 60.

The force is continuing its search for new constables and those who think they have what it takes are asked to apply via the force website: https://www.cambs.police.uk/apply/Jobs/Job-types/Police-officer

