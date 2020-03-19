Two year CBO for shoplifter

19th March 2020

A CAMBRIDGE shoplifter has been handed a two year Criminal Behaviour Order.

Kerry Evans, 38, of no fixed abode was given the Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after pleading guilty to 12 counts of shoplifting and common assault at Cambridge Magistrates' Court yesterday (17 March).

The CBO prevents her from entering all Boots, Next and Co-Op stores in the city and within the boundary of the A14, M11, A505 and A11.

Evans received an 18 week sentence, suspended for 18 months and a 12 week curfew for seven thefts at Boots, Next and Co-Op stores in Cambridge and five thefts from Co-Op stores in Lincolnshire between 6 October and 11 February.

She stole items including perfume, clothes, alcohol, sweets, meat and household goods worth more than £1,400.

On 8 January after being caught on CCTV stealing three bottles of perfume from Boots in Petty Curry, Evans assaulted the security guard as he attempted to stop her. She received an 18 week sentence suspended for 18 months.

PC Jess Denniff from the city north neighbourhood policing team said: "Evans is a prolific thief with a number of thefts against her name. The suspended sentence means that any further offences committed by her could activate her sentence and put her in prison. Any breaches of the Criminal Behaviour Order will be dealt with robustly in partnership with businesses in the city."

