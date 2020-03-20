Self-Isolating?

Author: Louise Cohen Published: 20th March 2020 08:43

At Fen Mobility we are committed to helping wherever we can, so if you feel you are unable to get down to the shop, we will come to you where possible for a nominal cost.

For smaller purchases such as personal items, why not order online and have delivered? Or to avoid the delivery charge, chose our click & collect service and send someone in to pick it up for you.

If you are well but can't get out.

Our home selection service is still available where anyone unable to visit the shop can chose mobility scooters and wheelchairs from the comfort of their own home. However, we would not visit if any of our staff were showing any signs of symptoms of the Coronavirus.

