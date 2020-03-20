  • Bookmark this page

Self-Isolating?

Author: Louise Cohen Published: 20th March 2020 08:43

Self-Isolating?

At Fen Mobility we are committed to helping wherever we can, so if you feel you are unable to get down to the shop, we will come to you where possible for a nominal cost.

For smaller purchases such as personal items, why not order online and have delivered? Or to avoid the delivery charge, chose our click & collect service and send someone in to pick it up for you.

If you are well but can't get out.

Our home selection service is still available where anyone unable to visit the shop can chose mobility scooters and wheelchairs from the comfort of their own home. However, we would not visit if any of our staff were showing any signs of symptoms of the Coronavirus.

For help and advice, please give us a call on 01353 653 753 or visit our website at www.fenmobility.com

Follow us on Facebook @FenMobility for all our latest updates.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

