Prison for drunken man who threatened two people with a claw hammer

A DRUNKEN man who threatened two people with a claw hammer and smashed the windscreen of a car has been handed a prison sentence.

Anthony Fowler, 50, of Darwin Drive, Cambridge pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Friday (13 March).

He told officers he had drunk 36 cans of lager when the incident happened on 2 February.

Fowler firstly knocked on the door of a property in Dolphin Close looking for another man. When the occupant told him he wasn't there, Fowler raised a hammer above his head.

He then went on to Birdwood Road where he smashed the windscreen of a silver Mitsubishi Shogun with the hammer before threatening the owner.

Fowler was sentenced to a total of 28 weeks in custody.

PC Sean O'Hare said: "Being drunk is no excuse for the way Fowler behaved and this sentence reflects the seriousness of his actions."

