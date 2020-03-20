Jail for sex offender who breached conditions

A REGISTERED sex offender from Wisbech has been jailed for breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) just days after it was issued.

Andre Day, 22, of no fixed address, was made subject of the order and placed on the Sex Offenders Register after he repeatedly ignored court orders involving his ‘child' girlfriend.

A condition of Day's SHPO, which was issued on 13 January, prohibits him from living in the same household as any female under the age of 16 or being in any household where a female under the age of 16 is present, without the express approval of social services.

On 21 January, Day was visited by officers from the north-based Public Protection Unit (PPU) as part of a routine check on registered sex offenders who are managed by the team.

At the address, which Day had told police he would be living at, was a number of family members including a two-month old baby girl; a breach of his SHPO.

After this he registered himself with police as having no fixed address, a requirement of him being on the Sex Offenders Register and having no fixed address means he must re-notify police every seven days that he still has no registered address. Day failed to do this and was therefore again in breach of conditions imposed on him.

Today (Thursday, 19 March), Day appeared at Cambridge Crown Court and was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison for breaching the conditions of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and breaching the notification requirements of being on the Sex Offenders Register.

DS Paul Stimpson, from the Public Protection Unit, said: "From the point of his conviction Day was allocated to a member of my team to be monitored, meaning they would pay him unannounced visits, check he was not breaching any of his conditions and monitor his electronic devices.

"Just eight days after he was sentenced by a crown court judge for continually breaching court orders, he was found to be in breach of his latest conditions. If Day continues to breach the orders imposed on him, we will continue to put him before the courts."

