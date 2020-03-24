  • Bookmark this page

Author: Cambridgeshire Police Published: 24th March 2020 15:53

Police

Prison for shop thief

A MAN who stole more than £950 of goods from Huntingdonshire shops has been jailed.

Christian Jordan, 47, of High Street, Huntingdon was sentenced to 42 weeks in prison at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on Monday (16 March) after pleading guilty to three counts of shoplifting and being convicted of a further six.

The 47-year-old stole alcohol, meat, coffee and cheese from Sainsbury's in Huntingdon, Waitrose in St Ives and Waitrose and One Stop Shop in St Neots between 13 October and 15 January.

Jordan was identified by officers on CCTV footage.

PC Waleed Khalid said: "Jordan is a prolific thief who has caused problems for businesses across Huntingdonshire. I hope during his time in prison he will get the support he needs to bring a stop to his offending."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

