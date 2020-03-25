Man attacked partner over broken Xbox

Jack Mason

A MAN who violently attacked his partner after an argument about a games console controller has been jailed.

Jack Mason, 21, slapped, grabbed and strangled the woman in a fit of rage, on 28 August, which started after she told him he didn't take care of the Xbox remote, which is why it was broken.

Mason, who was in a relationship with the victim for about a year, was said to be very controlling. He limited the time she spent with her friends and family, took charge of her money and rarely let her do things alone.

After becoming verbally abusive and attacking the victim on 28 August, Mason also smashed her television by throwing a can of energy drink at the screen and kicked an internal door so hard it came off its hinges.

He then left the house and went on to damage the window of a nearby shop, which cost the owner more than £1,500 to repair.

Police were called, but Mason continued his violent outburst and spat at officers as they detained him.

Mason, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to seven offences, including controlling and coercive behaviour, assault by beating, criminal damage, and assault by beating two emergency workers, at Peterborough Crown Court last month.

Yesterday (19 March) he was sentenced to 16 months in prison and handed an indefinite restraining order.

DC Paddy Reeve, who investigated, said: "Mason is a bully who set out to control the victim, to isolate her from her friends and family and to take charge of her entire life, including her finances.

"His behaviour was, in short, despicable, and the attack on the victim that night in August was nasty, vicious and frenzied.

"I am glad he is behind bars where he belongs and hope this brings some comfort to the victim and enables her to get on with her life."

