Reduced timetable to be introduced for GTR services

Author: Marius West Published: 21st March 2020 09:03

Train

Reduced timetable to be introduced for GTR services



Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which operates Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express, has today announced that it will move to a revised train timetable as the rail industry works together to manage and protect services for key workers.

Following a Government announcement that there will be a gradual reduction in train services across the country, GTR will introduce a reduced service on Monday 23 March. This will be followed by a further reduced timetable on Monday 30 March.

The amended timetables, which are adapted versions of ‘base' timetables that GTR already operates, will include services to suit key workers travelling in the peak as well as working early and late shifts.

Steve White, Chief Operating Officer, GTR, said: "This is an unprecedented situation for everyone and we - together with the rest of the rail industry - are doing our utmost to keep an essential service running for key workers who are doing such vital jobs.

"The message from the Government is clear - travel only if you have to. The changes we are making should allow us to sustain a timetable for those who absolutely have to travel such as doctors, nurses and the emergency services. We want to thank them and our own staff, who are working so hard to keep trains running."

Robert Nisbet, Director of Nations and Regions at the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators and Network Rail, said: "This is not a decision we take lightly, however implementing these measures now will mean that we can continue to operate trains over a prolonged period with fewer railway workers, who like so many others are to be commended for putting the needs of the country first, and whose safety remains front of mind."

As GTR continues to deal with the impacts of Coronavirus on its own workforce, it is possible that further changes to services may be required at short notice. Passengers should check for the latest updates on the National Rail Enquiries website before travelling.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.